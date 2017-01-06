Ramaphosa has what it takes to fix SA’s ailing ANC. But …

For South Africans at large, he will need to show how the ANC as a brand can reclaim its sentimental and inspirational traits to warrant their trust.

These tasks seem insurmountable when one considers the extent of damage done to the party since Zuma’s rise to power was solidified at the ANC’s bitterly divisive Polokwane conference in 2007. But Ramaphosa has faced seemingly insurmountable tasks of building organisations in challenging times before. He has also served in various international organisations and has been a member of teams appointed to help countries in transition.

He will need to draw on all this experience to succeed.

A history of organising under difficult conditions

Born on November 17 1952, Ramaphosa is from a generation I regard as the agitators in the struggle for SA’s liberation. Inspired by Steve Biko, among others, this generation – born in the early 1940s to late 1960s – injected greater momentum to the fight against apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s.

As a young person, Ramaphosa was an active member of the erstwhile Student Christian Movement (SCM) at Sekano-Ntoane High School in Soweto. His evangelical experience cannot be understated in the task that confronts him now. Much like the biblical character Nehemiah, his task is to inspire a dejected and hopeless people with a new vision.

That will not be a new experience for Ramaphosa. While pursuing Standard 9 and 10 at Mphaphuli High School in his parents’ village of Sibasa in Venda, he built a stronger SCM within a short time. This was after he was elected to its leadership in the first year of his arrival.

The same happened when he went to study at the then University of the North (now University of Limpopo). The SCM was weak and seen by some as a tool of domination. Ramaphosa worked tirelessly with Frank Chikane and others to turn it into a vibrant organisation. It became a vehicle of struggle when the Black Consciousness student movements were banned.