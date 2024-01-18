Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Metro does not have the skills to fight KZN floods

eThekwini fails to grasp that infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded

18 January 2024 - 14:35
Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“KwaZulu-Natal shows up government failure on climate change”, January 17).

As a professional engineer born in Durban 88 years ago, my answer is that the municipality does not have the technical skills to cope with this heavy, but not catastrophic, rainfall.

Any competent engineer will tell you that water is a major enemy to infrastructure, which needs to be maintained and regularly upgraded to meet increased threats. The eThekwini municipality just does not understand that.

Malcolm Mitchell
Via BusinessLIVE

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: KwaZulu-Natal shows up government failure on climate change

Mayor of eThekwini says it has yet to sort out housing for people whose homes were destroyed by 2011 floods
