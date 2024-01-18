As a professional engineer born in Durban 88 years ago, my answer is that the municipality does not have the technical skills to cope with this heavy, but not catastrophic, rainfall.
Any competent engineer will tell you that water is a major enemy to infrastructure, which needs to be maintained and regularly upgraded to meet increased threats. The eThekwini municipality just does not understand that.
Malcolm Mitchell Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Metro does not have the skills to fight KZN floods
eThekwini fails to grasp that infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“KwaZulu-Natal shows up government failure on climate change”, January 17).
As a professional engineer born in Durban 88 years ago, my answer is that the municipality does not have the technical skills to cope with this heavy, but not catastrophic, rainfall.
Any competent engineer will tell you that water is a major enemy to infrastructure, which needs to be maintained and regularly upgraded to meet increased threats. The eThekwini municipality just does not understand that.
Malcolm Mitchell
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: KwaZulu-Natal shows up government failure on climate change
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NOMHLE NGWENYA: We must prioritise climate-resilient infrastructure to mitigate ...
Six dead and 10 missing after Ladysmith floods on Christmas Eve
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.