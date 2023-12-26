National

Six dead and 10 missing after Ladysmith floods on Christmas Eve

26 December 2023 - 10:09
by TImesLIVE
Heavy rains on Christmas eve resulted in the Bellspruit River, which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge, bursting its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N11 road near the Limit Hill robots, in Ladysmith town. Six people are dead and 10 are missing. PIcture: SUPPLIED/LADYSMITH HERALD
Six people have died and 10 people are missing following floods that swept through Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve. 

KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs said search and rescue teams who worked on Christmas day to find those missing, will resume on Tuesday,

Heavy rains on December 24 resulted in the Bellspruit River, which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge, to burst its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N11 road near the Limit Hill robots, in Ladysmith town.

This resulted in severe damage to infrastructure, and several vehicles were swept away.

Cogta said one household located near a caravan park was completely destroyed, resulting in three family members being swept away. During the search and rescue operation, one family member was found dead, while two others are still missing.

Three vehicles said to have been traveling on the N11 were also swept away:

  • According to information gathered by the disaster teams, a double cab was carrying nine passengers. Three of them were found dead inside the vehicle, while the other six remain missing.
  • A Polo was carrying two passengers, one person was discovered dead inside the vehicle while the other person remains missing.
  • A light bakkie, carrying two people who were also swept away. One person was found in the vehicle dead and the other still missing.

Cogta said its disaster management team, together with SAPS K9, Al-Imdaad Foundation Disaster Response and IPSS Medical Rescue, provided disaster relief, including hygiene packs, mattresses and blankets to those in need.

Ladysmith has historically been susceptible to flooding due to its location in a floodplain along the catchment area. The municipality has a long history of flash floods caused by thunderstorms or slow-moving cut-off flows.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue in various areas of KwaZulu-Natal, including Ladysmith. According to the South African Weather Service, a level 2 alert has been issued. 

TimesLIVE

Cyclone brings floods and crocodiles in Australia’s northeast

People in Queensland’s far north flee homes and take to rooftops as deluge dumps equivalent of months of rain
World
1 week ago

At least 14 die in landslides in eastern DRC

Torrential rain triggers floods and landslides that buried several houses in Bukavu
World
2 weeks ago

Tanzania flood, landslide death toll rises to more than 60

The landslides and floods have affected 1,150 households, or 5,600 people
World
3 weeks ago
