While no-one expects next month’s state of the nation address to shoot any lights out, we certainly can expect a number of electrifying election season promises thereafter. You can bet most politicians will run a concerted public campaign around the theme of load-shedding, but while the politicians use power blackouts for political point-scoring I would rather we implement immediate, smart-tech solutions to decrease the rate of power cuts on our homes and businesses this year.
According to the latest data sets from The Outlier, South Africans were forced last year to endure the highest degree of load-shedding yet. In 2022 we experienced 205 days of load-shedding. While glaring, this pales in comparison with 2023, with daily blackouts across 335 days, comprising mostly stages 3 to 6. That’s a 73% increase in power cuts year on year.
Smart geyser devices offer a means to decrease the load on Eskom by providing a simple, effective and quick solution to lower the degree of load-shedding at a national level. Based on the data drawn from a recent study of 6,809 smart geyser devices across SA, it was possible to confirm that the average energy usage for 6,346 geysers with a set-point temperature of 51°C-70°C was 0.492 kWh.
By modelling that data against a study of 463 electric geysers with a modified set-point temperature of 50°C, we can confirm that the average geyser energy usage was 0.357 kWh. The study illustrates a significant degree of savings (0.135 kWh) on geyser energy usage — simply by reducing their set-point temperature to just 50°C.
If one applies the saving of 0.135 kWh to more than 7-million electric geysers already in use across the country, we could secure total energy savings of about 942,000 kWh — equivalent to roughly one stage of load-shedding (1,000MW).
Mark Allewell
CEO, Sensor Networks
LETTER: Take your geyser off the boil
Reducing their set-point temperature to 50°C will save the equivalent of one stage of load-shedding
Mark Allewell
CEO, Sensor Networks
