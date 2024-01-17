JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: KwaZulu-Natal shows up government failure on climate change
Mayor of eThekwini says it has yet to sort out housing for people whose homes were destroyed by 2011 floods
17 January 2024 - 05:00
SA faces three problems — all related to climate change — that aren’t even being discussed, let alone addressed. They are the need to adapt to changes brought about by climate change, rising likelihood of uninsurable risks, and the ability to respond quickly to damage due to climate change.
Take what’s been happening in KwaZulu-Natal for the past 12 years. All three spheres of government — national, provincial and municipal — show no seriousness in dealing with the effects of floods that are becoming more frequent, resulting in deaths and damage to property and infrastructure. ..
