LETTER: Statutory levy on a number of foods should be removed or suspended

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The cure for SA’s ills should not be worse than the disease
President Ramaphosa says the government is seeking legal advice on state of disaster
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
It's the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US secretary of state says after meeting Netanyahu
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
With our economy falling apart and consumers battling to keep their heads above water, the media as a whole continually expresses the view that ways must be found to assist them.
While I fully support the drive led by Astral Foods and its fine CEO, supported by importers, to remove VAT from poultry, I am perplexed that the statutory levy imposed on a number of foods is completely ignored (“Zero rating chicken will benefit farmers and consumers”, January 30).
This levy affects the pricing of basic foods such as maize, bread, milk, potatoes, meat, sorghum and, I think, eggs. It should be removed, or at the very least suspended. There is also a transformation portion of about 20%.
Many recipients utilise this levy for generic promotion and development of their products, while others simply use it primarily to boost their bottom lines. Dropping the levy amounts to about 3% of cost and would have a large effect on monthly food costs.
David Wolpert
Rivonia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Statutory levy on a number of foods should be removed or suspended
Dropping the levy would have a large effect on monthly food costs
With our economy falling apart and consumers battling to keep their heads above water, the media as a whole continually expresses the view that ways must be found to assist them.
While I fully support the drive led by Astral Foods and its fine CEO, supported by importers, to remove VAT from poultry, I am perplexed that the statutory levy imposed on a number of foods is completely ignored (“Zero rating chicken will benefit farmers and consumers”, January 30).
This levy affects the pricing of basic foods such as maize, bread, milk, potatoes, meat, sorghum and, I think, eggs. It should be removed, or at the very least suspended. There is also a transformation portion of about 20%.
Many recipients utilise this levy for generic promotion and development of their products, while others simply use it primarily to boost their bottom lines. Dropping the levy amounts to about 3% of cost and would have a large effect on monthly food costs.
David Wolpert
Rivonia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Zero rating chicken will benefit farmers and consumers
Blackouts ‘are placing SA’s food security at risk’, Astral warns
MICHAEL AVERY: The high cost of state failure
Astral loses money on every chicken it produces
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Zero rating chicken will benefit farmers and consumers
Blackouts ‘are placing SA’s food security at risk’, Astral warns
MICHAEL AVERY: The high cost of state failure
Astral loses money on every chicken it produces
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.