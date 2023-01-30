Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: The high cost of state failure

30 January 2023 - 05:06 Michael Avery

Most economists know Milton Friedman’s maxim that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon”. But Covid supply shocks, the Ukraine war and now Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s comments about load-shedding being inflationary, are presenting exceptions that disprove the rule.

What the governor was also doing by moving so far away from consensus on economic growth was making a powerful point — to those sleeping MPs especially — that the restraints holding this economy down are not found in the Black Tower but Luthuli House...

