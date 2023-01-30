The all share index rose nearly 2% last week, stretching the month-to-date gains to just less than 11%
In the current environment trade measures could pluck the last few feathers from the near-naked carcass of the embattled local poultry sector
Global funders back SA’s just energy transition plans but want to see speedy delivery
EFF leader Julius Malema instructs all eight party deputy mayors to resign
Naspers escapes punishment after announcing it will be slashing its workforce almost a third
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Despite the growing list of players whose careers were cut short by injuries, they knowingly risk that in the inherently dangerous code
In the high stakes of professional sport, thermoregulation is vital for ensuring healthy athletes
Most economists know Milton Friedman’s maxim that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon”. But Covid supply shocks, the Ukraine war and now Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s comments about load-shedding being inflationary, are presenting exceptions that disprove the rule.
What the governor was also doing by moving so far away from consensus on economic growth was making a powerful point — to those sleeping MPs especially — that the restraints holding this economy down are not found in the Black Tower but Luthuli House...
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: The high cost of state failure
Most economists know Milton Friedman's maxim that "inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon". But Covid supply shocks, the Ukraine war and now Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago's comments about load-shedding being inflationary, are presenting exceptions that disprove the rule.
What the governor was also doing by moving so far away from consensus on economic growth was making a powerful point — to those sleeping MPs especially — that the restraints holding this economy down are not found in the Black Tower but Luthuli House...
