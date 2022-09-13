×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: PIC fails again in removal of CFO

It's unacceptable that such a huge corporation and its highly qualified staff failed to follow proper procedure in dismissing Matshepo More

13 September 2022 - 17:33
Matshepo More. Picture: WARREN THOMPSON
Matshepo More. Picture: WARREN THOMPSON

It is shocking to read that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) was not even able to follow proper procedure in dismissing its CFO, Matshepo More, ("Firing of PIC finance chief was unfair, CCMA says”, September 7).

The PIC is an enormous corporation with access to a huge amount of funding and highly qualified staff. Yet, when it dismissed its CFO it appears it didn’t have a decent reason to do so, and to top it all it couldn’t follow a simple process of fairness.

Our labour laws, introduced 25 years ago, ask only that employers follow a fair procedure and dismiss for good reason.  That is not rocket science. Even small spaza shops employing two or three people are able to get it right. 

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

