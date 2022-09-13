Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
It is shocking to read that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) was not even able to follow proper procedure in dismissing its CFO, Matshepo More, ("Firing of PIC finance chief was unfair, CCMA says”, September 7).
The PIC is an enormous corporation with access to a huge amount of funding and highly qualified staff. Yet, when it dismissed its CFO it appears it didn’t have a decent reason to do so, and to top it all it couldn’t follow a simple process of fairness.
Our labour laws, introduced 25 years ago, ask only that employers follow a fair procedure and dismiss for good reason. That is not rocket science. Even small spaza shops employing two or three people are able to get it right.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: PIC fails again in removal of CFO
It's unacceptable that such a huge corporation and its highly qualified staff failed to follow proper procedure in dismissing Matshepo More
