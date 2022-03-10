Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Saudi Arabia fails to link wealth and morality

The energy-rich state oppresses its women and foreign workers and kills its critics

10 March 2022 - 18:03
Women pass in front of guns displayed at World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7 2022. Picture: AHMED YOSRI/REUTERS
Women pass in front of guns displayed at World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7 2022. Picture: AHMED YOSRI/REUTERS

After reading Peter Leon and Ernst Müller’s article I am convinced God lives in Saudi Arabia (” Saudi Arabia’s reform of its mining law provides a useful case study”, March 8).

It seems after supplying the bulk of the world’s oil since 1940 and making its citizens some of the richest people on the planet while contributing heavily to the climate crisis, Saudi Arabia now possesses a huge supply of the minerals needed for the green revolution in renewable energy.

However, it’s strange that a country so well imbued generally behaves in such an ungodly fashion by suppressing its women and foreign workers and killing its critics. Perhaps the connection between wealth and morality got lost along the way.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

