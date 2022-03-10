LETTER: Saudi Arabia fails to link wealth and morality

After reading Peter Leon and Ernst Müller’s article I am convinced God lives in Saudi Arabia (” Saudi Arabia’s reform of its mining law provides a useful case study”, March 8).

It seems after supplying the bulk of the world’s oil since 1940 and making its citizens some of the richest people on the planet while contributing heavily to the climate crisis, Saudi Arabia now possesses a huge supply of the minerals needed for the green revolution in renewable energy.

However, it’s strange that a country so well imbued generally behaves in such an ungodly fashion by suppressing its women and foreign workers and killing its critics. Perhaps the connection between wealth and morality got lost along the way.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

