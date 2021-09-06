LETTER: Public infrastructure: a shambles

One simple question that demands an honest answer from all of us is why we are complacently silent about the disintegration of public infrastructure in SA. Police stations, railway lines, post offices, water treatment plants, schools, parks and roads are all increasingly in a state of disrepair. It is an absolute shambles, and the powers that be are apparently not bothered at all. The public at large seem to have been inured to it, accepting the situation as the new normal.

It does not matter which race, political affiliation or ethnic background you come from, we all need fully functional and sound public infrastructure, a way to deliver effective, efficient and reliable services and products to society. Well functioning, well maintained public infrastructure also minimises health and safety risks, financial risks and environmental hazards, promoting biodiversity, conserving nature and boosting social, cultural and economic benefits.

Diverse political ideas can divide us ideologically, but we are all intrinsically connected to one another, and to nature at large. Whether we like it or not, well maintained public infrastructure is the bedrock of a vibrant society, safe and healthy environment and sound economy. Our failure to look after the public infrastructure amounts to self destruction, as can be seen from the example of potholes that are not repaired, often resulting in road accidents and premature deaths.

What can be behind the deliberate neglect of public infrastructure? Is it a lack of common sense and a sense of urgency and responsibility, or sheer incompetence, apathy, incapacity or dire financial constraints? I am reminded of the words of Nigerian writer and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, before his execution in 1995, when he said: “The worst sin on earth is the failure to think.”

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba

Vryheid

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.