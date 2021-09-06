Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Good riddance to ‘the great US’

In its efforts to ‘export democracy’, America has left a trail of destruction and devastation

06 September 2021 - 15:27
US president Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
US president Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

For Steven Kuo to suggest that America has been fulfilling the role of the world’s policeman is rather rich (“No longer the world’s policeman, the US aims to keep China at bay”, September 1). Since the end of World War 2, the US has in fact demonstrated all the characteristics of a rogue cop.  

In its efforts to “export democracy”, the US has left a trail of destruction and devastation. There is not enough space here to adequately record these nefarious activities. Kuo suggests that “We in Africa have much to thank the US for”. Really? What about the Congo, Libya and Somaliland, and for that matter SA? It was the CIA that tipped off our security police about Nelson Mandela’s whereabouts, which led to his eventual incarceration.

The hubris and triumphalism of the “American Century” and the “End of History” is unravelling. Good riddance.

Brian van der Vijver 
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Learn from Churchill

Answer the questions succinctly
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s hands tied

Anecdote in Michael Jones’s Stalingrad book describes president’s position
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Arrest the warmongering neocons

They waged war illegally in Iraq and Afghanistan, and should be charged, like the Nazis
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Daunting nuclear cleanup costs

Partial reactor meltdown at Three Mile Island in the US cost about $1bn
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: UIF claim still unresolved

Despite denials, the fund does seem to discriminate against foreign nationals working in SA
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ADRIAN GORE: Why we are mandating vaccines for ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Vaccine protection may have ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Absence of a taper tantrum bodes well ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Symbolic policy is the last ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: The funeral of austerity
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Digital tools put SA champ before world

Opinion

Afghan children evacuated to the United States

World / Asia

JACQUI REED: Mandatory vaccination: what do employers need to consider?

Opinion

CLARA FERREIRA MARQUES: Vladimir Putin looks nervously towards 2024 poll

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.