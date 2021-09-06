LETTER: Good riddance to ‘the great US’

For Steven Kuo to suggest that America has been fulfilling the role of the world’s policeman is rather rich (“No longer the world’s policeman, the US aims to keep China at bay”, September 1). Since the end of World War 2, the US has in fact demonstrated all the characteristics of a rogue cop.

In its efforts to “export democracy”, the US has left a trail of destruction and devastation. There is not enough space here to adequately record these nefarious activities. Kuo suggests that “We in Africa have much to thank the US for”. Really? What about the Congo, Libya and Somaliland, and for that matter SA? It was the CIA that tipped off our security police about Nelson Mandela’s whereabouts, which led to his eventual incarceration.

The hubris and triumphalism of the “American Century” and the “End of History” is unravelling. Good riddance.

Brian van der Vijver

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.