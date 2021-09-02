Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Helen Zille is reckless about leaks from Constitutional Court

02 September 2021 - 16:36
I stopped taking Julius Malema seriously as a politician and leader long ago, as his views are as unpredictable as the Cape of Storms. Malema’s utterances are not driven by ethics and research but by the need to trend on social media or be the next front page story for a quote-driven press.

It is therefore regrettable that Helen Zille has deliberately chosen to follow Malema’s populist approach to politics. Her wild and unproven allegations against the judiciary leaking information to the ANC about the outcome of the Constitutional Court case on the postponement of local government elections were reckless and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Does she have proof, or is this just thumb-sucking by a desperate politician? The Helen Zille who brought hope to politics and inspired many, like me, is no more.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

