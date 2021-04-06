LETTER: Danny Jordaan vs Patrice Motsepe at CAF

How appropriate is the appointment of Danny Jordaan as adviser to incoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe? After all, Jordaan witnessed first-hand the shenanigans of Sepp Blatter and company during his term with Fifa, and knowing the drill will be able to steer Motsepe safely through the dangerous maze of corruption.

Presumably, Jordaan will immediately spot the baddies who target the vulnerable to loot the till holding millions. He can also protect the convivial and good-looking philanthropist from ladies offering the oldest and most tempting room service, which has ensnared many a usually morally upright gentleman in the past.

Having said that, with Motsepe’s track record as an erudite businessman who undoubtedly has met some shady people on his rounds, he would cope well with his novel job with or without Jordaan.

It remains to be seen how the two, both strong personalities, get along during Motsepe’s tenure. Who knows, perhaps the advised will become the adviser.

Cliff Buchler

George

