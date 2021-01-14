LETTER: Policing empty spaces a waste

Jeremy Gordon’s letter on Covid-19 and beach bans refers (“Beaches are the safest place to be right now”, January 13).

I am lucky enough to be on a road trip exploring an area of our country I don’t know well. On Wednesday, I was driving to the shoreline on a deserted and poor dirt road about 15km long between the Columbine lighthouse and Jacobs Bay when I noticed a police double-cab behind me.

I pulled over to let it pass. Amazingly, it had driven from Vredenburg to patrol the rocky coastline and small stretches of beach sand in the small bays between. Apart from a few fisherman and overnight campers spread over probably 10km of coastline, the area was deserted.

What a waste of resources!

Rod Francis

Via e-mail

