Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Policing empty spaces a waste

On a deserted dirt road, the police were dutifully doing nothing

14 January 2021 - 16:33
Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE
Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE

Jeremy Gordon’s letter on Covid-19 and beach bans refers (“Beaches are the safest place to be right now”, January 13).

I am lucky enough to be on a road trip exploring an area of our country I don’t know well. On Wednesday, I was driving to the shoreline on a deserted and poor dirt road about 15km long between the Columbine lighthouse and Jacobs Bay when I noticed a police double-cab behind me.

I pulled over to let it pass. Amazingly, it had driven from Vredenburg to patrol the rocky coastline and small stretches of beach sand in the small bays between. Apart from a few fisherman and overnight campers spread over probably 10km of coastline, the area was deserted.

What a waste of resources!

Rod Francis
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA accused of brutality and xenophobia during lockdown

Human Rights Watch says the police and army often turned a blind eye to attacks on foreigners
National
20 hours ago

Land borders shut, alcohol ban remains in new Covid restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa says 20-million vaccine doses have been secured
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARTH THEUNISSEN: Steven Nathan’s hasty 10X exit ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Covid-19-closed border posts creates chaos in SA

National

AU will allocate Covid-19 vaccines based on population size and epidemic ...

National / Health

LETTER: Why not use Russian vaccine, and private enterprise?

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.