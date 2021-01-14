Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why not use Russian vaccine, and private enterprise?

The Sputnik vaccine comes with decided advantages and should be seriously considered

14 January 2021 - 15:31
A vial of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is shown at Hospital Lucio Melendez de Adrogue in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANITA POUCHARD SERRA
A vial of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is shown at Hospital Lucio Melendez de Adrogue in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANITA POUCHARD SERRA

The Russians have offered the Sputnik V vaccine to any country and have promised to help set up production facilities for those that want to make it themselves. A Google search indicates that 14 countries have ordered over 200-million doses of the vaccine from Russia. A number of countries, including India, Korea and Kazakhstan, have already set up production facilities.

According to a report on Russia Today, Germany is also interested in producing the vaccine and is waiting on the EU to approve it. The Russian vaccine can be stored in normal refrigerators, which is a huge advantage over the -80°C storage requirements for some other vaccines.

Prof Abdool Karim, who chairs SA’s Covid ministerial advisory committee, has said he regrets that we did not start setting up production facilities for the vaccine in June. What prevents the government from doing so now? The virus is probably going to be around for many years and will keep mutating, which will require regular updates to the vaccine.

Why is the government stopping private enterprise from entering the vaccine market? What are the disadvantages of private enterprise supplying vaccines through pharmacies or hospitals?

Jeremy Gordon, Sea Point

LETTER: Israel's vaccine strategy is not racist

Saying so comes close to anti-Semitism, while calling out the president for SA's vaccine strategy is largely absent
Opinion
1 day ago

Public participation is crucial to vaccine rollout

The government must work with citizens and civil society to ensure no-one is left out of the process
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: ANC loonies spread vaccine distrust

If Ramaphosa wants to show these rules aren't just empty words that don't apply to the elite, comrades in his own party, should be feeling the sting ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

