LETTER: State must launch vaccine education programme

The second wave of Covid-19 is undoubtedly more serious and more dangerous than the first. It has infected and killed many people in a short space of time. We have been witnessing more than 20,000 reported cases a day of late.

This has the potential to collapse our health system. The exponential rise in infections puts the government under a lot of pressure to move with speed in securing vaccines. This should have been done late in 2020. However, there are growing concerns in this regard.

People seem to be moved by a lot of fake news and propaganda. Many are adamant that they don’t want to be vaccinated. This is a serious concern for the government, which needs to come up with a mass education programme around vaccinations.

The government must not seek to monopolise the distribution of the vaccine. It must allow private entities, particularly hospital groups, to procure them. This will relieve the pressure on the state that is threatening to collapse public hospitals.

Our responsibility as citizens is to play our part in the fight against this pandemic. We can do that by not spreading propaganda. We must continue to stay at home, sanitise, wear masks and avoid large crowds. We owe it to others and ourselves to work with the government on this.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

