LETTER: Pan-Africanism struggled in Africa

Things only got difficult when pan-Africanism was transplanted to Africa, as one African leader after another throttled free speech with censorship, detention without trial, single-partyism and, frequently, dictatorial one-man rule. Among the chief offenders were the leaders of pan-Africanism, such as Kwame Nkrumah and Sekou Toure.

Poor Telli was murdered by Sekou Toure, who imprisoned him (without trial) in the notorious Camp Boiro, where he was deliberately and agonisingly starved to death. Imagine, if you will, the “complete alienation, physical exploitation and spiritual torment” Telli thus experienced.

RW Johnson, Via e-mail

