LETTER: Covid-19 chips away at mental health

Physically, Covid-19 can be fatal. Economically, the real fallout from this pandemic on the world’s already weakened economies is becoming clearer by the day. But the psychological effects haven’t, as yet, received the attention they deserve. Billions of people have been in lockdown for weeks with little to do except watch television and Covid-19 death toll updates.

Faced with such a media barrage in isolation, evidence suggests it is difficult for individuals to rationally assess the actual situation, making the effects on the human psyche little different from those of the Black Death, which killed many times more people.

While flagellants haven’t been seen on our streets yet, there are increasing reports of insomnia, irritability and general depression. Strangers become unwelcome and someone or some nation needs to be blamed. Authority is questioned.

The disproportionate global reaction to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis is but one expression of this Covid 19 angst. Terrorised people act in strange ways. At such times, accepted truths can be discarded in the blink of an eye and previously marginal causes become mainstream.

To contain such situations, special leaders are required, but those, it would appear, are in short supply.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

