LETTER: Leadership class must lay down demands for urgent change

In his Churchillian eloquence Prof Raymond Parsons jumps the gun and ignores the current dynamic facing this government and its political masters in their derelict offices.

First, any attempt to lionise President Cyril Ramaphosa and believe he has both the intellect and political power to face the challenges is duping oneself. The Covid crisis has exposed this emperor for what he truly is: unsuited to reign.

The second and larger problem is that the cabinet and the advisers it has surrounded itself with have lost their sanity, and as Parsons should know all too well, once you have lost credibility you are nothing. Watching the most senior cabinet minister in charge of the pandemic, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is a lesson in cerebral torture.

Third, this state has no functional civil service to implement any recovery, and again the professor needs no reminding of the systemic failure of the government across the board.

Finally, the opposition parties have all been vain, lacking the leadership qualities to rise to the challenges and hold this government to account. What the debate in SA should be all about is how big business can manufacture a recovery plan that will bring normality back.

As big business was the catalyst for the change to democracy in the FW de Klerk years, the leadership class must now overcome the intimidation the ANC has perfected and lay down demands for the change that is so desperately required.

John Catsicas

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.