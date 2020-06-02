Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leadership class must lay down demands for urgent change

The Covid crisis exposes President Cyril Ramaphosa as unfit to reign

02 June 2020 - 16:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing a virtual meeting of the National Command Council from his official residency Mahlamba Ndlopfu. Picture: GCIS/ JAIRUS MMUTLE
President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing a virtual meeting of the National Command Council from his official residency Mahlamba Ndlopfu. Picture: GCIS/ JAIRUS MMUTLE

In his Churchillian eloquence Prof Raymond Parsons jumps the gun and ignores the current dynamic facing this government and its political masters in their derelict offices.

First, any attempt to lionise President Cyril Ramaphosa and believe he has both the intellect and political power to face the challenges is duping oneself. The Covid crisis has exposed this emperor for what he truly is: unsuited to reign.

The second and larger problem is that the cabinet and the advisers it has surrounded itself with have lost their sanity, and as Parsons should know all too well, once you have lost credibility you are nothing. Watching the most senior cabinet minister in charge of the pandemic, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is a lesson in cerebral torture.

Third, this state has no functional civil service to implement any recovery, and again the professor needs no reminding of the systemic failure of the government across the board.

Finally, the opposition parties have all been vain, lacking the leadership qualities to rise to the challenges and hold this government to account. What the debate in SA should be all about is how big business can manufacture a recovery plan that will bring normality back.

As big business was the catalyst for the change to democracy in the FW de Klerk years, the leadership class must now overcome the intimidation the ANC has perfected and lay down demands for the change that is so desperately required.

John Catsicas
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JOHN DLUDLU: Chance to reconfigure economy should not be wasted

The government is targeting a strategy that is linked to job creation and exports
Opinion
2 hours ago

Dlamini-Zuma puffs up ‘scientific evidence’ to support tobacco ban

Minister packs mixed reviews and plenty of studies into her huge submission to the court on industry lobby challenge
National
4 days ago

Close to 7,000 people were allowed to leave SA in May despite borders closures

People working, studying or seeking medical care abroad were permitted to leave though the borders were closed
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Education fiasco shows government has ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Questions multiply over rapidly ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARK BARNES: We will find out how much Eskom is ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BOB VAN DIJK: Data is hard cash in an ...
Opinion
5.
Zuma’s tactics expose SA’s deeply flawed justice ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.