LETTER: Covid-19 exposes rot at centre of ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day claim that the “privileged could no longer close its eyes to the plight of the poor” was deeply ironic and insulting to the intelligence of numerous South Africans across many decades who have spent their lives in the service of reaching out and helping others.

It is about time he and the political class (read elite) opened their eyes to the plight of the poor, took their collective snout out of the trough and stopped mouthing off platitudes and slogans.

Six general elections and a quarter of a century later and Covid-19 has truly exposed the rot at the centre of ANC government and its failure to deliver meaningful improvements to the lives of the majority of citizens, who continue to live in squalor and abject poverty without employment, quality education or access to decent health care.

I suggest that the president, his cabinet and all the cronies and comrades have a close look in the mirror before pointing their well manicured fingers anywhere else. Twenty-six years! For shame.

Mark Lowe

Durban

