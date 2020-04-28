Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Covid-19 exposes rot at centre of ANC

The government has done little to improve the lives of the majority of citizens in 26 years

28 April 2020 - 16:51
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day claim that the “privileged could no longer close its eyes to the plight of the poor” was deeply ironic and insulting to the intelligence of numerous South Africans across many decades who have spent their lives in the service of reaching out and helping others.

It is about time he and the political class (read elite) opened their eyes to the plight of the poor, took their collective snout out of the trough and stopped mouthing off platitudes and slogans.

Six general elections and a quarter of a century later and Covid-19 has truly exposed the rot at the centre of ANC government and its failure to deliver meaningful improvements to the lives of the majority of citizens, who continue to live in squalor and abject poverty without employment, quality education or access to decent health care.

I suggest that the president, his cabinet and all the cronies and comrades have a close look in the mirror before pointing their well manicured fingers anywhere else. Twenty-six years! For shame.

Mark Lowe
Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Let’s desist from the Great Leader fetish in dealing with Covid-19

Attributing the fight against the pandemic to Ramaphosa, neglects the national team effort
Opinion
2 hours ago

CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer and more unequal

It will be difficult for the government to reverse the increases to social grants made over the next six months
Opinion
16 hours ago

Communities, not government, can and are fighting Covid-19

The heavy-handed, top-down approach during the lockdown has not worked; NGOs, coalitions and community networks have, write Karl von Holdt and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: What’s Gordhan up to?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Your move, Mr President
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: No help for ‘white’ business
Opinion / Letters
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s have a clear road map of how ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Why Cuban doctors when SA’s are so good?

Opinion / Letters

WILMOT JAMES: Strengthening world and national health institutions are critical ...

Opinion

Political parties welcome phased easing of lockdown restrictions

National

SA's historic step in IMF direction

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.