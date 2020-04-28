LETTER: Why Cuban doctors when SA’s are so good?

What is the government’s motive for inviting the Cuban medical mission to SA, when SA’s response to the pandemic is receiving glowing praise from the World Health Organisation? Is this another political gimmick that has nothing to do with the pandemic; an attempt by the ANC to help Cuba financially?

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government were doing so well in the court of public opinion until this own-goal, which reflects the weaknesses of our health system. They are now following the well-worn path of other African states by outsourcing their problems to others.

Cuba, a country with limited resources, has a model of preventative health and innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Fidel Castro initiated the international medical missions as a response to the US embargo and to extend solidarity with the oppressed.

There have been an impressive 600,000 Cuban missions to 160 countries, such as Haiti, Kashmir and Pakistan. Cuba has been a great friend to the poor. I don’t believe the nonsense that the Cubans are here to take jobs, but the ANC is not being honest with the electorate.

The agenda of the Cuban missions has changed from international solidarity to fundraising, with the internationalist doctors being paid better than those at home. Recently, the Cuban “white army” was expelled from Brazil and Bolivia by their new right-wing governments.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize underrates the strengths of our nurses and doctors. We have more than six medical schools with top primary care specialists.

The Cubans are not here to help the country fight Covid-19. Cuba has a higher mortality rate than SA for the number of Covid-19 cases they have. We are doing better. If our government needed help with Covid-19 it could have asked the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria, which have experience in managing viral outbreaks.

Why not use SA’s GPs and NGOs, rather than spend cash we don’t have to hire Cubans? GPs, social workers and community health workers are the main foot soldiers in fighting Covid-19 in our communities.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

