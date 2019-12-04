Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tell your staff, SAA

Airline needs to inform staff of the possibility of retrenchments

04 December 2019 - 15:15
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

It has become clear to the public that SAA has been operating too close to the edge to survive. A collapse is imminent now that even the directors on the airline’s board are confirming by their actions that it would be reckless for the company to continue trading.

Under these circumstances one would expect the human resources department to step in quickly and send a letter to every staff member in terms of section 189(3) of the Labour Relations Act. The legislation is crystal clear: when a company is confronted with the possibility of retrenchments it needs to engage with its staff immediately.

The unions need to be informed of this prospect — employees are entitled to this information. The legislation demands that a letter to be sent immediately. To hold it back would be illegal and could lead to huge claims against whatever is eventually left of SAA.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow employment and labour minister

