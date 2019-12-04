LETTER: Cricket clowns

Can someone please tell us where Cricket SA found the individual who is now pretending to be CEO? How on earth do such people find themselves in positions of “governance”? Who put them there, what appropriate experience or qualifications do any of them possess?

The sheer absurdity of the responses by Thabang Moroe to questions put to him by Bongani Bingwa on Radio 702’s morning show was an embarrassment. Who is funding Cricket SA and the lavish lifestyles and luxury vehicles they enjoy despite the body being bankrupt? Has there been an audit of salaries and bonuses paid to this quagmire of buffoons?

No-one can blame Graeme Smith for being hesitant about taking the coaching job if he’ll be reporting to a bunch of circus clowns. Why is Standard Bank still sponsoring this debacle, especially in light of the ill-conceived and disastrously organised Mzansi League?

Who “selected” the team that recently leopard-crawled its way around India? And now the pride of England awaits — four Test matches over the summer, commentators from all over the globe eagerly anticipating a showdown between some of the quickest bowlers and most skilful batsmen on the planet — and Cricket SA the rolls out a bunch of aspiring prep school hopefuls.

As 702’s Bingwa so aptly put it: “May the Lord have mercy!”

David Southey

Via e-mail

