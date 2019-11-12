Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Race is always an issue

You can never take it out of the equation

12 November 2019
I can't help but disagree with Marius Roodt. By simply taking race out of the equation we ignore the glaring fact that in SA inequality exists chiefly along racial lines. And restoring equality among the races necessitates some advantage being given to those who were previously disadvantaged.

To casually rule out race is once again to suggest that there exists a level playing field across the different races, and is to advantage those who were probably previously advantaged.

How is this proposed distribution of advantage, which focuses solely on current economic status and completely overlooks prior disadvantage and discrimination, supposed to right the wrongs of the past and to restore equality today?

Jihaan Haffajee
Cape Town

