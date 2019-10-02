LETTER: Kremlin propaganda

Russian diplomat Alexander Kulyaev dutifully followed the Kremlin propaganda script to denigrate my article of September 18 (“Distorted idea of Russia”, September 28).

According to his Orwellian mindset, only the master of the Kremlin knows the whole truth and nothing but the truth. For him, therefore, my critical piece “distorts the truth”. And the real truth is that Vladimir Putin’s Russia tolerates no opposition or criticism.

Preoccupied with derogative clichés, simplifications and trivial point-scoring, he ignores the main thesis of my article, namely that all authoritarian regimes have a limited shelf-life and that Putin and Putinism are not forever. Sooner or later the new generation of liberal-minded Russians will stop his repressive authoritarianism. The mass August demonstrations in Moscow and the Kremlin resorting to increasing violence and repression to stem the tide, could well be a harbinger of things to come.

Kulyaev makes the amazing point that “the vast majority of Russians choose their own future”. This is absolute nonsense, a blatant lie. In the run-up to the recent Moscow elections, as in all previous ones, the Kremlin used bogus excuses and phoney elections to exclude independent candidates, terrorising and beating up defenceless protesters, this time arresting about 1,400, even threatening to take away their children.

The real truth is that Putin’s Russia, running a Potemkin pseudo-democracy, is enforced by a huge remorseless security system akin to a police state. The media, including the internet, are firmly and completely under Kremlin control. Freedom of speech does not exist. Alexei Navalny, the most prominent opposition leader, is mostly under arrest or harassed on trumped-up charges; as with many other vocal Putin critics oil baron Mikhail Khodorkovsky was sent to jail in Siberia; and critical journalists and lawyers are murdered.

Kulyaev is indeed lucky to be able to dispense his crude propaganda in a free press in SA.

Gerrit Olivier

Somerset West