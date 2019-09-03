LETTER: It’s time to declare Denel bankrupt

The Treasury decision — obviously taken with the approval of President Cyril Ramaphosa — to fritter away another R1.8bn on Denel ominously signals that our government still does not grasp the seriousness of SA’s financial crisis. Like Eskom and other state-owned entities crippled by corruption and mismanagement, Denel is unfixable and must be placed into bankruptcy.

Against numerous warnings, including an “affordability study”, the Treasury 20 years ago colluded with the nonsensical proposition that the arms deal would magically stimulate SA’s economic development. The ANC has evidently still not learnt the elementary lesson that wasting public money does not create jobs but instead compounds the problem.

Since its establishment as a white elephant in 1992, Denel has bleated incessantly that it is a “strategic national asset that adds great value to defence and security sectors as well as technological development”, and that it is about to turn the corner financially. The defence white paper acknowledged in 1995 that there is no conceivable foreign military threat to SA. Thankfully, that it is still the reality. Poverty alleviation is our country’s security priority, not collusion with Saudi Arabian war crimes in Yemen. Denel’s engineers are the last people in SA to need protected employment.

The Americans subsidise their arms exports by about 65%. A past Business Day editor, Ken Owen, noted in 1995: “The apartheid system might have lasted another 50 years, except that the military theorists poured the nation’s treasure into armaments that achieved nothing but bankruptcy and shame”.

Killing foreigners for profit by exporting weapons to the Middle East and other war zones is, quite simply, not good business practice!

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA