LETTER: Blood diamonds fund abuses

Thabo Lerotholi is right when he says “there is still no way to know for sure whether one is buying a blood diamond” (How many miners would you kill to slip that diamond ring onto a finger? July 12).

However, blood diamonds aren’t just a problem in the mining sector, as the article implies. Revenue from the diamond industry further along the supply chain funds gross human rights violations, including suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity, by Israeli forces.

In 2014, Israel killed more than 2,500 people including over 500 children in Gaza. Last year, more than 200 civilians were killed by Israeli snipers and more than 6,100 maimed and injured. UN investigations documented evidence of war crimes in both instances.

When SA chaired the Kimberley Process (KP) in 2013 a coalition of leading SA civil-society organisations including ANC Youth League, Cosatu, Cosas, NUM, SACP, Saso and others called for the suspension of Israel from the KP.

In May, Anglo American shareholders attending the AGM in London were alerted to the risks and reputational damage posed by De Beers’ trading relations with companies that fund and support the Israeli military.

Questions were also raised about the South African Public Investment Corporation, which owns 13% of Anglo American shares — a company that some shareholders believe is aiding and abetting a regime guilty of apartheid and war crimes far worse than anything experienced in apartheid-era SA.

Unless the industry tackles human rights violations across all sectors of the supply chain from mine to market the risk of a consumer backlash will have severe consequences for African producer countries and the millions of people worldwide who ultimately depend on an ethical, blood-free diamond brand image.

Jenny Hardacre

On behalf of Shareholders Against Blood Diamonds

Cambridge, UK