LETTER: Philippi terror sounds a warning

Tom Eaton’s harrowing juxtaposition of those who govern us from their mansions with the wretched people under siege in Philippi sounds a warning (“Politicians pick selfish battles while citizens live in terror”, July 9).

We are in a downward spiral. Yes, it is the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens, but the Gordian knot can only be untied by greater growth and employment. This is starkly evident from the murderous protests in Plettenberg Bay.

The time has come to suspend transformation until economic growth has doubled. These debilitating laws, regulations and charters are a massive tax that is stifling business. Place all of them on ice until we have built a more powerful economy with a doubled tax base. Greater employment will also follow.

The armies of the unemployed want growth and jobs, not the state-sanctioned enrichment of a few.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail