LETTER: Philippi terror sounds a warning

The Gordian knot can only be untied by greater employment, so suspend transformation until economic growth has doubled

10 July 2019 - 05:02
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Tom Eaton’s harrowing juxtaposition of those who govern us from their mansions with the wretched people under siege in Philippi sounds a warning (“Politicians pick selfish battles while citizens live in terror”, July 9).

We are in a downward spiral. Yes, it is the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens, but the Gordian knot can only be untied by greater growth and employment. This is starkly evident from the murderous protests in Plettenberg Bay.

The time has come to suspend transformation until economic growth has doubled. These debilitating laws, regulations and charters are a massive tax that is stifling business. Place all of them on ice until we have built a more powerful economy with a doubled tax base. Greater employment will also follow.

The armies of the unemployed want growth and jobs, not the state-sanctioned enrichment of a few.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

SA must pounce on abundant tourism opportunities

Making it easier for visitors to enter the country is just one way of harnessing the potential, writes Busani Ngcaweni
23 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Foolish infighting threatens to devour SA

If social media is any indication, the distances between us – racial, ideological, economic, social – seem to be widening
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: David Masondo’s Reserve Bank faux pas comes at a bad time

Events in the US and Turkey show why comments on the level of SA’s interest rates were misguided
1 day ago

