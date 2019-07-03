LETTER: Gordhan on a hiding to nothing

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan needs to start concerning himself with his legacy. He talks big and confidently, but anyone in business can see he is on a hiding to nothing.

He insists on continuing with the unworkable policies of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), affirmative action, black economic empowerment, affirmative procurement, no retrenchment, cadre deployment, developmental goals and shareholder interference.

What about the reputational damage of the above to the credibility of mainly previously disadvantaged employees who are trying to work through this minefield? They are being set up to fail.

Gordhan seems to think new boards are going to change things, but it is too late, the damage is done, they have lost their skilled staff. Those with morals have left due to the shenanigans of state capture and they have been left with a lot of deployed cadres, unskilled people and underqualified people — something even Gordhan has admitted.

What competent, moral person is going to seek a career in a business that has to jump through the minefields detailed above? The fact is that in 25 years the ANC government has ruined SOEs that were run reasonably well for more than 70 years before 1994.

The government must stop blaming state capture — the problem is its policies and the wasted money that could have helped poor people get a leg up. As Margaret Thatcher said: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money”.

Gordhan must stop giving false hope and start calling it like it is. He needs to change his attitude towards privatisation or a Zimbabwe-like fate awaits us.

Ernest Hemingway said: “How did you go bankrupt? Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town