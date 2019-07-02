Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhwebane is not fit for the job

Public protector is accusing Cyril Ramaphosa of flouting the constitution while finding no-one at fault in the Vrede dairy saga

02 July 2019 - 05:04
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
That public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not fit for the job is demonstrated by her accusation that President Cyril Ramaphosa has flouted the constitution by not complying with her remedial action following a probe involving Pravin Gordhan. She fatuously deduces that “the decision not to implement was a foregone conclusion as it is merely based on Mr. Gordhan’s assertions, and nothing else”.

First, Ramaphosa has provided Mkhwebane with an implementation plan; and second, Gordhan has moved to review her report, and until such time as the decision on review is made, the president is not obliged to intercede.

This is trite law in our country. She should know this as an advocate. She has already been criticised in two reviews by judges who set aside her reports. Moreover, and stranger than fiction, she found no-one at fault in the Vrede dairy saga, including Ace Magashule. Clearly, Mkhwebane is obtuse and is not fit for so critical a position as public protector.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff 

