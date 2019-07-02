LETTER: Mkhwebane is not fit for the job

That public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not fit for the job is demonstrated by her accusation that President Cyril Ramaphosa has flouted the constitution by not complying with her remedial action following a probe involving Pravin Gordhan. She fatuously deduces that “the decision not to implement was a foregone conclusion as it is merely based on Mr. Gordhan’s assertions, and nothing else”.

First, Ramaphosa has provided Mkhwebane with an implementation plan; and second, Gordhan has moved to review her report, and until such time as the decision on review is made, the president is not obliged to intercede.

This is trite law in our country. She should know this as an advocate. She has already been criticised in two reviews by judges who set aside her reports. Moreover, and stranger than fiction, she found no-one at fault in the Vrede dairy saga, including Ace Magashule. Clearly, Mkhwebane is obtuse and is not fit for so critical a position as public protector.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff