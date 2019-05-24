LETTER: Singling out Israel is unfair

The attacks by the ANC and its alliance partners on the SA Jewish Board of Deputies fail to focus on the facts, which clearly demonstrate the inconsistency of the international relations minister in singling out Israel.

Not only is the minister biased, but here is racism and bigotry at its best. Is Israel the only country in the world violating the rights of the Palestinians?

There is ample proof that these very same people are being abused, and worse, in Lebanon, where the Palestinian population suffers discrimination akin to the apartheid practices in SA. There is also ample proof of the slaughter of hundreds of Palestinians in Syria. Yet her government maintains strong diplomatic ties with both these countries.

Then there is the targeted killing of more than 85,000 Yemeni children by Saudi Arabia, and again the ANC government maintains close ties with that country. Have the people of Western Sahara, Tibet, North Cyprus, Crimea and the Ukraine, all occupied territories, not had their rights to self-determination violated?

Singling out Israel is nothing but racism, anti-Semitism and bigotry.

Allan Wolman, Tel Aviv