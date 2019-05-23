LETTER: Rant against Israel

Terry Crawford-Browne’s latest letter marks a new low in his dishonest and obsessive ranting against Israel, but at the same time exposes some less savoury insights into his thinking and also the underlying agenda of those he supports (Israelis the Perpetrators, May 21).

Ignoring the usual afactual throwaways such as “apartheid state” his main points this time around are that (1) Britain colluded with the Israelis against the Arabs in 1948/9, (2) Jews should accept that there are parallels between Israel and the Nazis, and (3) why should Palestinians accept Israel’s “right to exist”.

Asserting that Britain colluded with the Israelis against the Arabs in 1948/1949 ignores not only what was obvious on the ground — the sudden mysterious British exit from the region on May 14 1949, without a formal handover to the Israeli authorities — and the well-documented Clayton plan to encourage Syria, Egypt and Jordan to attack the new Jewish state (as they did) to divide the territory between them, formulated by the Arabists in the British foreign office in defiance of UN resolution 181.

Any comparison between Israel and the Nazis is universally understood to be a tool of only the most vile antisemites, and in fact forms part of the working definition of antisemitism accepted worldwide. The fact that Crawford-Browne has the temerity to shamefully put this in print says more about him than either the Israelis or Palestinians.

His argument confirms what has been obvious for decades: that the source and longevity of the dispute, the reluctance of the Palestinian leaders to engage in honest negotiations with Israel, and the recent assaults on the Gaza border are because the Palestinians simply do not accept Israel’s right to exist.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town