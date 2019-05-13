LETTER: Peter Bruce seeks fishing and hunting mate

Hindsight is a topic with which Peter Bruce has much experience. I note with interest his punt of Barbara Creecy for finance minister in the new cabinet (Pravin Gordhan and David Mabuza are standout omissions on list of mooted cabinet, May 9).

Where was he when Barbara Hogan was the only cabinet minister worth her salt? I assume our Peter is searching for a new fishing and hunting mate.

Keith Cousins

Via e-mail