LETTER: ANC not in power is a better proposition

The Peter Bruce argument for the ANC in this election cycle essentially says voters should turn out in numbers to vote for the governing party as this will strengthen Cyril Ramaphosa within the party, putting him in a position to deal decisively with the architects and agents of state capture within the ANC and the state “For the Sake of the Country, Stand With the ANC’s Principled People,” (April 11).

The argument presupposes an ANC in the government. In that case a strong Ramaphosa might be a key factor in the ability to clean up the ANC while also governing, rather than governing without the leverage to oust the corrupt.

What isn’t answered by this argument is why the alternative — an ANC not in power — is not a superior proposition. The answer might be that there is no realistic chance to remove the ANC outright. This fatalistic mentality actually creates the reality it foresees by making the argument for maintaining the ANC in power.

We all (hopefully) shower behind closed doors in the privacy of our homes. We have common sayings about not airing dirty laundry. Why must the ANC be given a public platform, with the attendant power and resources, to do its internal cleansing?

Bruce’s proposition is as absurd as suggesting that Markus Jooste be allowed to rehabilitate his reputation by putting him at the helm of a JSE-listed company, or that the horrors of apartheid be addressed by reinstalling the National Party to undo its own racist structures. Pure, thoroughbred madness.

Jeanna Kicks

Kimberley