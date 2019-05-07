Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC not in power is a better proposition

Peter Bruce’s call for SA to back the governing party in order to install Ramaphosa is absurd

07 May 2019 - 05:04
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an election rally for his ruling African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the May 8th general election, in Mitchells Plain near Cape Town, South Africa, May 3, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAM
The Peter Bruce argument for the ANC in this election cycle essentially says voters should turn out in numbers to vote for the governing party as this will strengthen Cyril Ramaphosa within the party, putting him in a position to deal decisively with the architects and agents of state capture within the ANC and the state “For the Sake of the Country, Stand With the ANC’s Principled People,” (April 11).

The argument presupposes an ANC in the government. In that case a strong Ramaphosa might be a key factor in the ability to clean up the ANC while also governing, rather than governing without the leverage to oust the corrupt.

What isn’t answered by this argument is why the alternative  — an ANC not in power — is not a superior proposition. The answer might be that there is no realistic chance to remove the ANC outright. This fatalistic mentality actually creates the reality it foresees by making the argument for maintaining the ANC in power.

We all (hopefully) shower behind closed doors in the privacy of our homes. We have common sayings about not airing dirty laundry. Why must the ANC be given a public platform, with the attendant power and resources, to do its internal cleansing?

Bruce’s proposition is as absurd as suggesting that Markus Jooste be allowed to rehabilitate his reputation by putting him at the helm of a JSE-listed company, or that the horrors of apartheid be addressed by reinstalling the National Party to undo its own racist structures. Pure, thoroughbred madness.

Jeanna Kicks
Kimberley

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Wednesday’s poll results

According to a recent opinion poll by Ipsos, the ANC is on course to win its sixth national election with more than 60% of the vote, writes Bekezela ...
Politics
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Banal election campaigns pave the way to the feeding trough

The phony spectacle of strangers pretending they know and care about voters’ aspirations will soon be over as the ANC stands divided
Politics
22 hours ago

Strong showing by ANC in election should boost stocks, but doubt remains

The key post-election issue is if Cyril Ramaphosa will be ‘more assertive in implementing changes that he knows are necessary if the economy is to ...
Markets
3 days ago

EFF confident its hard work will translate into votes come May 8

Far-left party, the kingmakers of the 2016 local government elections, is looking at 14% national growth
National
1 day ago

