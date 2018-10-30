LETTER: Answers please, Mr Barnes

I always enjoy reading Mark Barnes's Straight Talk column. However, when my wife collected a parcel from the post office last Friday — two years and five days after it was posted from New Zealand — it brought me to ask what really is happening at the SA Post Office.

This is only one extreme case; all my industry journals have been four months late. Thank goodness for e-mail. This is not the first time this question is being asked, but don't we deserve to know the answer?

With this kind of performance, can the Post Office really be depended on to pay out grants?

Rob Pietersma

Johannesburg

