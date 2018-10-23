Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep up the good work, Barnes - just get a move on

Mark Barnes is doing a good job, he just needs to pick up the pace.

23 October 2018 - 05:01
Mark Barnes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
At the risk of sounding like a sycophantic apologist among the relentless correspondence of Post Office naysayers, I offer Mark Barnes encouragement and support.

I am at my wits’ end waiting for a parcel from Europe that has been sitting in Johannesburg for six weeks, but I know he is trying to do his best against incredible odds. 

How awful would the Post Office be now had they not replaced incompetent cadres with a self-made and successful private sector businessman?

The organisation’s loss is less than it was in 2017, the deal with the SA Social Security Agency should soon start to help boost declining income streams and my local post office branch’s credit card machine is working again after nine months. They might even fix the iconic clock above the Durban CBD branch before the end of the decade.

Please keep up the hard work, Barnes — it is difficult to imagine the disaster you inherited. But pick up the pace, the queues at PostNet keep getting longer.

Chris Powell
Kloof

