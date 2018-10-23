LETTER: Keep up the good work, Barnes - just get a move on

At the risk of sounding like a sycophantic apologist among the relentless correspondence of Post Office naysayers, I offer Mark Barnes encouragement and support.

I am at my wits’ end waiting for a parcel from Europe that has been sitting in Johannesburg for six weeks, but I know he is trying to do his best against incredible odds.

How awful would the Post Office be now had they not replaced incompetent cadres with a self-made and successful private sector businessman?

The organisation’s loss is less than it was in 2017, the deal with the SA Social Security Agency should soon start to help boost declining income streams and my local post office branch’s credit card machine is working again after nine months. They might even fix the iconic clock above the Durban CBD branch before the end of the decade.

Please keep up the hard work, Barnes — it is difficult to imagine the disaster you inherited. But pick up the pace, the queues at PostNet keep getting longer.

Chris Powell

Kloof

