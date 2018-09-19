LETTER: North Korea a happy place

The SA Communist Party attended the 70th founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and learned invaluable lessons. Life in the country is based on putting people first. The motto ingrained in all is, "value people, respect people, love people". The intent is to create a country where people are happy.

They have more than succeeded. Despite international sanctions they excel in art, dance, music, design, architecture, education, health care and technology. They have perfected holistic living as public gardens, amusement parks, museums, zoos and entertainment centres are in abundance. Children are called kings and queens, and schools are called and look like palaces. Hospitals look like hotels because "being sick is traumatic".

They have made people-centred and people-driven development a reality. Everyone is warm and kind. Services like housing, health care and education are free. Young and old contribute through mind-blowing gymnastics, programming computers and creating interactive robotics from primary school or cultivating sumptuous crops.

After the successive brutal invasions that they have been subjected to and continued attempts to invade the country for its boundless resources, their determination to protect the haven they created is completely understandable.

The people value independence, self-reliance and self-defence, but despite their military capabilities it is clear they value life most and would prefer to never have to fight. The practices we witnessed are well worth emulating.

Reneva Fourie

Cape Town