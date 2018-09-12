LETTER: Godongwana tainted

A red light given by the Third Umpire to Enoch Godongwana (September 7) is appropriate. Does this acolyte of Jacob Zuma think we have all forgotten about he and his wife’s very direct involvement in the widely reported R90m and some change that went missing from textile workers’ pension funds?

It is not so unreasonable, I suppose – it was about six years ago that he was reported to have said to a commission of inquiry: "What is reasonable and fair to pay back, I will pay back."

Did I miss the report that he repaid the money?

Theo Heffer

Rivonia