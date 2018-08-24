Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A dicey water challenge

24 August 2018 - 05:00
Mountain kingdom: Two Basotho attend the inauguration ceremony of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project in Mohale, Lesotho. Picture: REUTERS
I wonder if Neels Blom’s very good understanding of the severity of our impending water crisis extends to his fellow fly fisherman, our dear president. Cyril Ramaphosa has had to make a number of urgent visits to the Kingdom of Lesotho over the past decade, often at the behest of Jacob Zuma.

For years now I have noticed a growing Chinese involvement all over Lesotho. How is that corrupt and bankrupt country, that survives on Sadc hand-outs, ever going to repay the Chinese for all the infrastructure development?

Surely it must be that wonderful resource of mountain-chilled water that Blom writes about. Are we to be held to a king’s ransom by the Chinese for the future water supply to save the entire Witwatersrand and a third of SA’s population? Without it we will all be wallowing in the "primordial soup" of the Vaal dam – and what a price we are going to pay!

This could make all other state capture look like a Sunday school picnic.

Nigel Dott, Douglasdale.

