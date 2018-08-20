LETTER: Truth on Mashaba will out

The Gauteng government has signalled its intention to investigate maladministration at the City of Johannesburg. Most allegations revolve around the conduct of mayor Herman Mashaba and his office. Mashaba is protesting against this intended investigation, and my guess is he will try to prevent the inquiry by court interdict. With support of the DA communications machinery, he will accuse the ANC provincial government of interference and a political witch-hunt.

Mashaba has been portraying himself as "Mr Clean", and one would thus expect him to welcome the investigation. The motive of investigation does not matter. What matters is the credibility of the evidence and the truthfulness of the findings. As a former mayoral committee member in Mashaba’s administration, I have no doubt the investigation will find several breaches of legislation. I reported some of the perceived maladministration to both the DA provincial and federal leadership; I did not receive responses.

The investigators should also investigate R18bn Mashaba has been insinuating was stolen by the previous ANC city administration. They will find that this claim is untrue. Mashaba has been in office for two years and should stop using the ANC as a scapegoat for his poor governance.

Dr Rabelani Dagada Johannesburg