LETTER: People’s vote is suffering

16 August 2018 - 05:02
Ian James missed the point of my letter, which was that the "people’s vote" meant little because what they thought they wanted was rarely the outcome of the policy they were persuaded to vote for, either because they were misled or because of a failure of logic (Brexit and land link shaky, August 14).

He proved my point when he said the British people voted for Brexit "attempting to reclaim their sovereignty", since the likely outcome of Brexit will either be a Britain as a resentful rule taker from the EU without any influence on those rules, or a disastrous diminution of its position in the world together with a poorer electorate with lowered prospects in all fields.

The analogy with expropriation without compensation is therefore most apt since its vocal supporters will never see the sunny islands promised by the ANC and the EFF, but will instead suffer the effects of a fatally damaged economy.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

