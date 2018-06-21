LETTER: Sadtu must respect pupils

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) argues that teaching should not be an essential service because "no life is threatened once it [teaching] is not rendered". But lives are threatened. Children’s lives are in danger when staff members abandon their posts to go on strike.

This year, two learners stabbed one another with scissors at Eldorado Park Secondary School when left unsupervised by striking staff. School children and infrastructure fall prey to violence and crime when school staff are not present.

The DA is not asking that the essential services committee (ESC) stop all teachers from striking, but we believe in the safety and security of learners. Children must be supervised, senior staff must be on hand to deal with emergency situations, and school staff should not stop serving food or cleaning facilities.

Sadtu claims its position is in line with the Constitution and International Labour Organisation (ILO) principles. However, the Constitution clearly states that every child has the right to be protected from "maltreatment, neglect, abuse or degradation". The Children’s Act says that a child’s right to be protected and kept safe comes first.

The ILO’s dispute resolution mechanism has established a precedent that minimum school service levels must be met and that senior school staff, those providing food and cleaning can be considered essential for children’s safety.

If Sadtu is serious about school safety and putting pupils first it would support our call to ensure children are not left alone during strikes.

The public can make written submissions to the ESC before July 6, and hearings start on July 11.

Nomsa Marchesi

DA shadow deputy basic education minister