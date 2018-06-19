LETTER: Pot luck at the post office

Mark Barnes should heed James Olive’s advice that he "focus on his Post Office job" (June 6). Trying to do business at the Big Bay post office in Seaside Village in Cape Town is like visiting a casino. You take pot luck trying to make an electronic payment. The system follows a random walk: sometimes it’s up; sometimes it’s down. Sometimes it’s up when you commence a transaction, but when it comes to pay it’s down!

The staff are friendly, courteous and helpful, but they cannot meet customer expectations unless they have equipment that works efficiently.

Surely ensuring a card machine works is not beyond Barnes’s executive talents?

Dr Doug Blackmur

West Beach