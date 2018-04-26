LETTER: A climate of indecency

Apologies have become regular events after racism surfaces as a result of the wave of populism all over the world. It seems people have been emboldened in many countries, including SA, to be openly racist and to ridicule political correctness. In my book political correctness is actually basic human decency and respect.

In the current climate it sadly seems only the might of the law will stop hardened racists from spewing anger, intolerance and hatred against people who do not look or believe as they do.

Despite all this, I still believe, based on first-hand observation in SA and other countries, that the vast majority of people are not racist and just want to live in peace with their fellow travellers. However, it has always been those on the political fringes who are the most vocal, and social media now provide them with a tool to spread their intolerance to much wider audiences.

The time has come for the silent majority to step out of their comfort zones and make their voices heard against intolerance and racism. If not, the racist minorities will dictate what kind of societies we are going to live in.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag