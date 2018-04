Perhaps there is a public relations message for SA’s CEOs — in particular Markus Jooste (Steinhoff), Lawrence MacDougall (Tiger Brands) and Mark Lamberti (Imperial) — in the US congressional hearing of Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Just because Bell Pottinger has left town doesn’t mean you have to manage your own efforts at public relations, because that is how it appears — unprofessional.

Julie Campbell

Benmore