LETTER: Keeton’s logic is faulty

Gavin Keeton confuses correlation and cause. (Matric pass measure fails to take dropouts into account, January 29). The length of tarred roads in a country correlates with the incidence of heart attacks but it would not help to tear up the roads.

High unemployment correlates with poor school performance. It is easier to do well if your parents are employed, buy books and read. There is also perseverance, which might correlate with employment and school performance. Give the parents jobs and the children will pass.

John Weinkove

Craighall