Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keeton’s logic is faulty

02 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Gavin Keeton confuses correlation and cause. (Matric pass measure fails to take dropouts into account, January 29). The length of tarred roads in a country correlates with the incidence of heart attacks but it would not help to tear up the roads.

High unemployment correlates with poor school performance. It is easier to do well if your parents are employed, buy books and read. There is also perseverance, which might correlate with employment and school performance. Give the parents jobs and the children will pass.

John Weinkove
Craighall

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Dissident has stood firm against inequality
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: A sea of opportunity in the Cape, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: No-show Mosebenzi Zwane keeps ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Viceroy: short and distort?
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.