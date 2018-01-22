LETTER: Predictable assurances

Billions of US dollars have been spent on new antipsychotic medications. A study financed by the American government, CITES II, found that the new drugs cost 100 times more than the old ones and were no more efficacious or free of side effects.

Another study has shown that who paid for a drug trial was the most significant predictor of the outcome of that study.

Wiseman Nkuhlu wants to assure us of the integrity of the auditing profession (Auditors and accountants have been given an integrity wake-up call, January 17).

I would ask him to provide instances where an auditor contradicted the firm paying his fee. Arthur Anderson and Co was of no help to the shareholders of Enron.

John Weinkove

Craighall

