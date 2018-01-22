Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Predictable assurances

22 January 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Billions of US dollars have been spent on new antipsychotic medications. A study financed by the American government, CITES II, found that the new drugs cost 100 times more than the old ones and were no more efficacious or free of side effects.

Another study has shown that who paid for a drug trial was the most significant predictor of the outcome of that study.

Wiseman Nkuhlu wants to assure us of the integrity of the auditing profession (Auditors and accountants have been given an integrity wake-up call, January 17).

I would ask him to provide instances where an auditor contradicted the firm paying his fee. Arthur Anderson and Co was of no help to the shareholders of Enron.

John Weinkove
Craighall

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The opposition gives a belated gift ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
RON DERBY: Ramaphosa can’t afford to dawdle on ...
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How to fix the Cabinet
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
TIM COHEN: The question now is how quickly can ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: SA’s leadership changes gear
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.