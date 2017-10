There is a great irony in the Jacob Zuma "spy tapes" saga. In using every means at his disposal to ensure the case is delayed indefinitely he has inadvertently been "tried" in the court of public opinion and found very guilty indeed.

Zuma may not end his years in a prison cell, but his legacy will most definitely be that of a corrupt tyrant whose only achievement while in power was to stay out of jail.

CS PowellKloof