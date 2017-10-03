LETTER: If corrupt Georgia can have a ‘Rose Revolution’, so can SA

As an elderly man, a fourth generation South African, who bought wholeheartedly into the dream which Madiba gave us, I am dismayed that, 23 years down the track, state capture and wholesale corruption (which Makhosi Khoza puts at "80% to 90% of leadership at all levels of government") are raising the sceptre of a failed state unless some drastic action is taken by the brave few who have publicly denounced corruption in all its forms.

Coincidentally, I recently read a World Bank publication entitled "Fighting corruption in public services: chronicling reforms in Georgia" (World Bank document number 66449 dealing with public sector governance). In brief, in late 2003, Georgia’s beleaguered and stoic population had finally had enough, with pervasive corruption, ever-present crime and dysfunctional public services. Demonstrators breached parliament’s door — many carrying roses, symbolising the peaceful nature of anti-government demonstrations — and this ushered in a period of unprecedented anti-corruption reform. The rest, as they say, is history.