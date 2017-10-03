LETTER: If corrupt Georgia can have a ‘Rose Revolution’, so can SA
As an elderly man, a fourth generation South African, who bought wholeheartedly into the dream which Madiba gave us, I am dismayed that, 23 years down the track, state capture and wholesale corruption (which Makhosi Khoza puts at "80% to 90% of leadership at all levels of government") are raising the sceptre of a failed state unless some drastic action is taken by the brave few who have publicly denounced corruption in all its forms.
Coincidentally, I recently read a World Bank publication entitled "Fighting corruption in public services: chronicling reforms in Georgia" (World Bank document number 66449 dealing with public sector governance). In brief, in late 2003, Georgia’s beleaguered and stoic population had finally had enough, with pervasive corruption, ever-present crime and dysfunctional public services. Demonstrators breached parliament’s door — many carrying roses, symbolising the peaceful nature of anti-government demonstrations — and this ushered in a period of unprecedented anti-corruption reform. The rest, as they say, is history.
Within a few years, economic growth was up and international reserves increased. Certain state-owned enterprises were privatised, notably power-generation. More and more reformers emerged who joined opposition parties with a focus on corruption. Special attention was given to a plundered treasury and a failed state, in which criminals and government officials were indistinguishable. Corrupt officials were made to pay back their ill-gotten gains or face lengthy prison terms — this to avoid overcrowding of jails!
Georgia achieved remarkable results in a short period of time. Transparency International’s Global Corruption barometer ranked the country first in the world in 2010 in terms of relative reduction in the level of corruption. The successes led to what The Economist called a "mental revolution". The major factors in Georgia’s success included:
• A strong political will
• Immediately adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption
• Adopting reforms which were "fast, binary, simple, pragmatic and tangibly improved the lives of the people"
• Prosecution of corrupt MPs
• Appointment of new staff, especially those with private-sector experience
• Limiting the role of the state and drastically reducing red tape.
• Privatisation, business de-regulation and tax reform
• Harnessing of technology
• The use of effective communication to expose corrupt officials and reporting on progress made on reform
The nation of Georgia is a shining example of what can be achieved with the right leadership, who put the interests of the nation above their own. We have a large base of talented people, both in the public and private sectors, who fit that category. They need to stand up and be heard — we need to start our own "Rose Revolution".
Elwyn Schenk
uMhlanga
