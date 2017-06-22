LETTER: New enemy is corruption

Since 1994, SA commemorates the selfless service of youth activists who waged historic defiance against the apartheid regime. It’s sad that economic reform has not done enough to change the lives of young people, particularly the poor.

Corruption is still at the centre of the problem, both in the government and the private sector, to the detriment of growth and sustainable development. The struggle facing the present-day youth is the unbridled corruption derailing transformation in society.

The largest constituency remains historically disadvantaged people and particularly the unemployed youth. Yet the government spends billions of rand to bail out nonperforming entities bedevilled by mismanagement fraught with corruption.

In the private sector, some companies are involved in collusion, while others contrive complicated fronting practices to subdue black majority shareholders in a malicious manner. The financial and operational decisions taken behind closed doors intentionally undermine corporate governance principles and the B-BBEE Act.

This is why some young people resort to anarchy when they challenge the status quo and fight for a better life, like the youth of 1976.

Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni